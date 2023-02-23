Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 37,305 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $24,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $209.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day moving average of $196.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

