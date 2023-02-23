Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 102,765 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,506 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 102,765 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $20,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 16.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 906.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $2,611,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $123.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

