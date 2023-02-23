Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $19.54 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,901 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $19,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $126.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $144.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

