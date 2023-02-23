CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Position Lowered by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,366,000 after buying an additional 164,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,167,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CubeSmart by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,204,000 after buying an additional 1,489,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,671,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,152,000 after buying an additional 125,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

