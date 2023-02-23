Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 836,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,331. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $988.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 138,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

