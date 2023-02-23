Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 439,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.53% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,025,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 275,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

