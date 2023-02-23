Critical Review: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) & Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mid Penn Bancorp and Veritex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritex 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. Veritex has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.06%. Given Veritex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Veritex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $189.26 million 2.59 $54.81 million $3.44 8.98 Veritex $502.23 million 2.96 $146.32 million $2.71 10.14

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Veritex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 28.96% 11.04% 1.24% Veritex 29.13% 10.31% 1.30%

Risk and Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veritex beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

