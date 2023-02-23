CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.38. 2,723,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,048. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.74. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.