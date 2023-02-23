CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($2.08) Per Share

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.21) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.44 EPS.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,750. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

