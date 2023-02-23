Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.
Constellium Stock Performance
Shares of CSTM stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. Constellium has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 95,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Constellium by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 72,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
About Constellium
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
