Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. Constellium has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 60.12%. Constellium’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellium will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 95,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Constellium by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 72,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

