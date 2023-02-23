Credit Suisse Group Lowers Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $23.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRVI. Bank of America lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 599,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,888. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of -0.22.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

