Cowen Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $260.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $207.54 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.72. The company has a market cap of $516.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.32, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.