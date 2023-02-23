CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.06 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.06-$1.09 EPS.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.25.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 720,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,265. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

