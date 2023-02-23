Cormorant Asset Management LP Invests $9.70 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.54. 377,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,064. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $234.00 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.54.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

