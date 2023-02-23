Cormorant Asset Management LP Invests $17.17 Million in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 610,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,000. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.92% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,139. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

