Cormorant Asset Management LP Has $16.80 Million Holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,181,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares during the quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of BioAtla worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in BioAtla by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in BioAtla by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioAtla stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.08. 66,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $12.15.

In other news, Director Sylvia Mcbrinn acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,821.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,125 shares in the company, valued at $76,011.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCAB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

