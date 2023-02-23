CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Trading Down 2.6%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €0.61 ($0.64) and last traded at €0.61 ($0.64). Approximately 2,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.62 ($0.66).

CORESTATE Capital Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,344.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.31.

About CORESTATE Capital

(Get Rating)

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.