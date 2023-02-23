Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD – Get Rating) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 44,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 394,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.57, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$26.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62.

Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.

