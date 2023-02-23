Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Stock Position Raised by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,011 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 2.35% of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRZN stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

