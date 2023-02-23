Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Copart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $69.35 on Thursday. Copart has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Copart

About Copart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Copart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 11.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.