Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.
Copart Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $69.35 on Thursday. Copart has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
