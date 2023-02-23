Contrasting Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Rating) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Dropbox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dropbox $2.32 billion 3.28 $553.20 million $1.54 13.65

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Thinspace Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Thinspace Technology and Dropbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Dropbox 2 2 2 0 2.00

Dropbox has a consensus price target of $26.43, suggesting a potential upside of 25.73%. Given Dropbox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Dropbox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A Dropbox 23.80% -58.41% 11.22%

Summary

Dropbox beats Thinspace Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files. Its users also get access to Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place. The Dropbox Plus provides unrivaled sync along with 1 TB of space, powerful sharing features, and increased control. The Dropbox Professional allows independent workers to store, share, and track their work from one place. The Dropbox Business is designed for small to enterprise level businesses, in which users get full visibility and control over how critical work files are accessed and shared while letting team members continue to use the products. The Company was founded by Andrew W. Houston and Arash Ferdowsi in June 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

