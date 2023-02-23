Contrasting Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Novanta alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novanta and Amprius Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $706.79 million 8.00 $50.33 million $2.03 78.00 Amprius Technologies $2.77 million 190.29 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novanta and Amprius Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amprius Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.36%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Novanta.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 8.62% 20.16% 8.86% Amprius Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Novanta beats Amprius Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables, surgical displays and operating room integration technologies, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, radio frequency identification technologies, thermal printers, spectrometry technologies, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.