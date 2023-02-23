Contrasting H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) and Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF – Get Rating) and H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zadar Ventures and H. Lundbeck A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zadar Ventures N/A -52.43% -45.38% H. Lundbeck A/S 6.74% 13.74% 7.16%

Risk and Volatility

Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$240,000.00 ($0.02) -0.08 H. Lundbeck A/S $2.59 billion 8.45 $209.69 million $0.88 25.00

This table compares Zadar Ventures and H. Lundbeck A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

H. Lundbeck A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Zadar Ventures. Zadar Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H. Lundbeck A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zadar Ventures and H. Lundbeck A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A H. Lundbeck A/S 0 4 1 0 2.20

H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.91%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than Zadar Ventures.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats Zadar Ventures on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

