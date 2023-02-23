Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Up 34.6% Over Last 7 Days

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $4,307.43 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

