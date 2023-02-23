Constitution Capital LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,397,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,900. The firm has a market cap of $237.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

