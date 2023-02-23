Constitution Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,900 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,138,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,888,000 after buying an additional 49,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.37. The company had a trading volume of 811,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,469. The company has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

