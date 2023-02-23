Constitution Capital LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.3% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 183.5% during the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.34. 1,462,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,930,827. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.46. The company has a market capitalization of $331.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

