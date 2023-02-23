Constitution Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Constitution Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1,148.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 53,575 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 3.7% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643,463. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.