Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CSTM. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. Constellium has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Constellium Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.