Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CSTM. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.
Shares of Constellium stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. Constellium has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.97.
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
