Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.93-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.91 million.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.50. 150,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,897. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.31. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $65.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Articles

