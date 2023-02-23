ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,672,738 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.29% of ConocoPhillips worth $375,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $105.24. 1,275,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,647. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.78.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

