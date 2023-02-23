Concordium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.01 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $77.59 million and $1.01 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

