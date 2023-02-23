Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Compound USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a market cap of $918.59 million and $7.85 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

