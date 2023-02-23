Comparing Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) & Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Stagwell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Stagwell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $39.70 million 0.76 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Stagwell $1.47 billion 1.38 $21.04 million $0.27 25.48

Volatility & Risk

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc..

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -3.21% -4.20% -3.18% Stagwell 1.33% 5.87% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stran & Company, Inc. and Stagwell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stagwell 0 0 4 0 3.00

Stran & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 179.50%. Stagwell has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 70.78%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Stagwell.

Summary

Stagwell beats Stran & Company, Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About Stagwell

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate. The Integrated Agencies Network segment engages in the organization of go-to-market and collaboration incentive purposes to facilitate integrated and flexible offerings for clients. The Media Network segment consists of a specialist network branded as Stagwell Media Network. The Communications Network segment focuses on a specialist network that provides advocacy, strategic corporate communications, investor relations, public relations, online fundraising and other services to both corporations and political and advocacy organizations and consists of Allison & Partners SKDK (including Sloane & Company), and Targeted Victory Agencies. The All Other segment consists of Stagwell Marketing Cloud products such as PRophet. The Corporate segment includes corporate office expenses. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.