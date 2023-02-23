Comparing QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) & Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 74.2% of QHSLab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

QHSLab has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QHSLab -80.41% -191.35% -48.94% Tactile Systems Technology -7.24% -3.11% -1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares QHSLab and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QHSLab and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.35%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than QHSLab.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QHSLab and Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QHSLab $1.41 million 1.09 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Tactile Systems Technology $246.79 million 1.13 -$11.81 million ($0.89) -15.58

QHSLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tactile Systems Technology.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats QHSLab on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc. operates as a medical device technology and software as a service company. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians to diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. The company was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

