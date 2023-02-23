Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.24. 4,396,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 5,585,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,431,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after acquiring an additional 674,228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 107,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.