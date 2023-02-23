Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock traded up $14.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.76. 124,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.34. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,950,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after buying an additional 431,146 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

