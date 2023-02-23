CoinLoan (CLT) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $8.35 or 0.00034868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $16.29 million and $24,288.92 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

