Coin98 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $60.32 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $72.98 million and $60.32 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.12 or 0.01302877 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013737 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032692 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.03 or 0.01616720 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

