Coin98 (C98) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Coin98 has a market cap of $68.66 million and $36.35 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.74 or 0.01301422 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013764 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033110 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.01644098 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.