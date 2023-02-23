Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 6.7%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 5,670,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,271,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of $820.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170,671,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $12,013,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after buying an additional 1,191,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

