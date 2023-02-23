Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 1.9 %

CDE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 790,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,342. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $893.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 70.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Coeur Mining

CDE has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

