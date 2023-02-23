Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Trading Up 9.6%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $569.99 and last traded at $569.99. Approximately 22,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 36,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $520.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $505.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 5.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

