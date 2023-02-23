Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Trading Up 9.6%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $569.99 and last traded at $569.99. Approximately 22,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 36,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $520.00.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $505.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 5.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
See Also
