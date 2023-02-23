Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCMKTS:CBLLF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBLLF – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.37. 175,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 847% from the average session volume of 18,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.
About Cobalt 27 Capital
Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a metals streaming and royalty company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of 11 royalties. The company was formerly known as Arak Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.
