Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Rating) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,862,624 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 1,223,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Clean Air Metals Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$11.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Get Clean Air Metals alerts:

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Air Metals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Clean Air Metals Company Profile

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property that consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project, which consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Air Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Air Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.