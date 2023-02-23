Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 435.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $37,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 201.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $3,079,567.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,906 shares of company stock worth $5,322,371. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

