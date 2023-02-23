CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. 87,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,219. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

