CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. 87,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,219. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 2.20.
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
