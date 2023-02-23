Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 306,538 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 306,538 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a market cap of $237.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

