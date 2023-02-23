Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,485 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FR opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

