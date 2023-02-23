Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,852 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $60.21 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,575 shares of company stock valued at $47,491,494 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.